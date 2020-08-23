Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. 3,584,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Argus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

