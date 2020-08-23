Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.61. 20,422,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,173,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.