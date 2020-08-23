Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 356 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Waste Management by 365.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 10,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.5% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.