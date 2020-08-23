Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 53,710 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,710 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,920,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,811. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

