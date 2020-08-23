Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 730 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 295,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.73. 3,350,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,135. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

