Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) vs. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mail Ru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mail Ru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mail Ru Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.78%. Given Mail Ru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mail Ru Group is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mail Ru Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $37.18 billion 0.22 $801.53 million $2.38 10.34 Mail Ru Group $1.51 billion 4.20 $289.40 million $1.34 21.94

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Mail Ru Group. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mail Ru Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail Ru Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mail Ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0.32% 0.84% 0.24% Mail Ru Group 10.66% 13.28% 9.37%

Summary

Mail Ru Group beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs. It also develops and manufactures products related to shipbuilding and ocean development, such as tankers, cargo ships, passenger ships, and marine engines; high-speed rails, monorails, traffic management systems, electronic road pricing system electronic toll collection systems; material handling systems, such as forklift trucks; and a range of products related to environmental plants and equipment to prevent global warming and pollution. In addition, the company offers automotive-related components, including air-conditioners, turbochargers, car collision simulators, and machine tools; industrial equipment for chemical plants, printing presses for newspapers and magazines, and medical equipment for radiotherapy, as well as air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; and construction machineries, as well as the vibration and isolation systems, tunnels excavation machineries, water pipes, and water discharge facilities. Further, it provides living and leisure products, such as cruise ships; and equipment in various areas of national defense, including land, naval, and air defense. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mail Ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Mail.ru Rating to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers myWidget, a service for media, bloggers, and other content generators; Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; MAPS.ME, a service providing offline maps and navigation capabilities for mobile devices by using OpenStreetMap data. Additionally, it involved in the operation of online portals, online games, and Internet payment system; research and development of online products; and provision of hosting services. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

