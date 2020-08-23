Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 2,956,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,875 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

