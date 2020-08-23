MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

MKC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.15. 357,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $204.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

