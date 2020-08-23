Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

