Medicine Mind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

Medicine Mind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Medicine Mind stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 554,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,873. Medicine Mind has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34.

About Medicine Mind

Mind Medicine, Inc, a neuro-pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health and wellness, and alleviate suffering. The company focuses on the development of 18-methoxycoronaridine, an alpha-3-beta-4 nicotinic receptor antagonist that modulates excessive dopamine fluctuations in the mesolimbic system of the brain for treating various forms of addiction.

