Mercury (MER) Achieves Market Cap of $711,280.14

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Mercury has a market capitalization of $711,280.14 and approximately $419.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.01678089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00187687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00155744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.