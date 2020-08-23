Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $438,720.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00134579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.01679435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00189258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00161580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bytex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.