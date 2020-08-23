MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.