MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $105.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002042 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

