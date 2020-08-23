Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Update

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCEP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 307,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.46 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 17.14%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

