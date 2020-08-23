Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Momo alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Momo by 591.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Momo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth $191,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 1,731,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Momo has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.