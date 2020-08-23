Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives $130.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $100.43. 345,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,242. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Myokardia by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

