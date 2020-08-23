MyWish (WISH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $395,595.09 and approximately $17.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039954 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.64 or 0.05462714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

