National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 218,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 4,432.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after buying an additional 309,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

