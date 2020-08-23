National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 194,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other National Research news, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $356,152.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $786,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,108.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,151,702. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Research by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 56,299 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 153.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Research has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.17 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 100.28% and a net margin of 27.89%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

