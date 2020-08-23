NavCoin Market Cap Reaches $11.94 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges including Binance, cfinex, Cryptopia and Upbit. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $164,840.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000709 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,397,573 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptopia, cfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

