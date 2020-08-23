NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $35.74 million and $27.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.97 or 0.01670302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00186882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00154967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,470,094 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

