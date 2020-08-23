Neumark Market Capitalization Tops $5.98 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Neumark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Neumark has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $2,878.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neumark Profile

NEU is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,795,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,277,994 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

