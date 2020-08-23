Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Newell Brands by 14.4% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 34.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 3,300,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,881. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

