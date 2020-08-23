NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $203.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00521826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002602 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,719,921,588 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

