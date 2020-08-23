NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $820,434.82

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $820,434.82 and approximately $281.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,659.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.02447590 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00650751 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003961 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

