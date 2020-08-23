Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.28.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Nike by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nike by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $132,280,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

