Niobio Cash (NBR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,231.94

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $49,231.94 and $31.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.