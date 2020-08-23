NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, NIX has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $4.54 million and $158,119.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,667.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.78 or 0.03357713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.53 or 0.02438585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00520444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00779024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00694817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00057951 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.