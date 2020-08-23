No BS Crypto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $157,732.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $78,860.32 and $157,732.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 9% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto (NOBS) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto Token Trading

