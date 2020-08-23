NoLimitCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002305 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 615,927,345 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

