Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to post $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.36. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.58. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

