Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.41 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.93. 1,573,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.58. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $81,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 41.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

