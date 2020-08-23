Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 628,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

