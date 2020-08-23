Numeraire (NMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.63 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Numeraire has a market cap of $130.27 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $44.37 or 0.00379879 BTC on exchanges.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,936,035 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

