NuShares (NSR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,272.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. NuShares has a market cap of $1.36 million and $2,272.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006578 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

