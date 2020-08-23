Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NUV stock remained flat at $$10.66 during trading hours on Friday. 185,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,534,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,989,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

