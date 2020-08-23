NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,735.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

