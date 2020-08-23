Observer Market Capitalization Tops $9.73 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $377,057.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.97 or 0.01670302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00186882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00154967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

