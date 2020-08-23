OKB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.86 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. OKB has a total market capitalization of $315.21 million and $49.86 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00044978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.05443536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

