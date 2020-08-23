On.Live Market Capitalization Tops $317,433.67 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a total market cap of $317,433.67 and approximately $686.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.05483311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

