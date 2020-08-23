Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of OPY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $315.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.