Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OPY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $315.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.