Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,769 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 57.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,551,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

