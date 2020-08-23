Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $1.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIC. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 386,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

