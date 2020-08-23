Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 82,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXFD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,829. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.