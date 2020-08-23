Parachute (PAR) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Parachute has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $596,411.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,498,785 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

