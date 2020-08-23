PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.02 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,940.11 or 0.16610411 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $58.02 million and $862,412.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.05443536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 29,906 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

