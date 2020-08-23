Paxos Standard Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.13 million and $131.44 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEx, Kyber Network and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000548 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 156.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, OKCoin, HitBTC, BitMart, WazirX, ABCC, BigONE, FCoin, CoinEx, CoinPlace, Bittrex, Bit-Z, MXC, BW.com, KuCoin, CoinExchange, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, TOKOK, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, BitMax, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, BCEX, Binance, C2CX, Bitrue, Iquant, Coinsuper, P2PB2B, OKEx, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Coinbit, Coinall, DDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

