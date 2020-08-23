PayPie Trading 82.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $892,643.42 and approximately $73.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.01678089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00187687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00155744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.