PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.90 Million

Brokerages expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce sales of $344.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $365.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 907,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 60.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

